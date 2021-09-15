Corruption ‘worse under Ramaphosa’, survey finds
2021 Afrobarometer survey reflects belief that even the presidency has been affected by graft
15 September 2021 - 20:19
South Africans believe that corruption in SA has got worse under Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, including in the office of the president itself, in contrast to much more positive perceptions when he first entered office.
This is the key finding of the 2021 Afrobarometer survey, an independent pan-Africa research network that interviewed 1,600 South Africans in May and June this year. The sample size is considered adequate with a margin of error of 2,5 percentage points...
