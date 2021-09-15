Electoral Act
ANC leadership opts for minimal changes to electoral law
Need to amend the Electoral Act prompted a wider debate about the efficacy of the electoral system
15 September 2021 - 05:09
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided against major electoral reform and in favour of minimal changes to the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to stand for provincial and national elections.
The act was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in June last year because it did not give expression to the right of individual citizens to stand for election, as provided by the Bill of Rights, and catered only for political parties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now