National Electoral Act ANC leadership opts for minimal changes to electoral law Need to amend the Electoral Act prompted a wider debate about the efficacy of the electoral system

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided against major electoral reform and in favour of minimal changes to the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to stand for provincial and national elections.

The act was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in June last year because it did not give expression to the right of individual citizens to stand for election, as provided by the Bill of Rights, and catered only for political parties...