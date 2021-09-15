Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Which party can benefit most from a November 1 election date? If the DA and EFF, and even smaller parties, can squeeze out an extra percentage point or two, just by being professional, it will be like gold dust B L Premium

On September 8, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma proclaimed the upcoming local government elections would be held on November 1. That left political parties with 54 days to campaign. That is tight indeed. Who will be able to best capitalise on the compacted election timeline?

First, a bit of context. It’s the second time the election has been proclaimed. The first attempt — on August 3 — was deemed invalid by the Constitutional Court. And while the final date is only three days later than the original proclamation (October 27), it means parties have had, in effect, since August 3 to get their election machines started...