Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF and SACP conferences headline events as Gauteng turmoil continues

Two political parties — the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the EFF — will hold their national congresses this week while there will probably be further developments over the changing of the guard in Johannesburg after the unseating of the DA last week.

Tshwane is still in limbo, waiting for a court hearing scheduled for December 17. The DA speaker and mayor, who were booted out in a late Thursday-night council meeting, were restored to their positions by the Pretoria high court on Friday after a successful interim application by their party.