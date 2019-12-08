POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF and SACP conferences headline events as Gauteng turmoil continues
08 December 2019 - 16:36
Two political parties — the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the EFF — will hold their national congresses this week while there will probably be further developments over the changing of the guard in Johannesburg after the unseating of the DA last week.
Tshwane is still in limbo, waiting for a court hearing scheduled for December 17. The DA speaker and mayor, who were booted out in a late Thursday-night council meeting, were restored to their positions by the Pretoria high court on Friday after a successful interim application by their party.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.