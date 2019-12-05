National

Don’t compare SA’s land reform to Zimbabwe’s, says ad hoc committee

Basa has said that while it is essential for the country to deal with land reform‚ it has to be done without discouraging investment

05 December 2019 - 14:33 Bekezela Phakathi
Mathole Motshekga. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mathole Motshekga. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The chair of parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with the redrafting the property clause of the constitution has rubbished suggestions that SA’s drive to address skewed land ownership patterns echoes Zimbabwe’s land grabs of two decades ago.

The catastrophic land grabs in Zimbabwe resulted in an economic and social crisis from which it has struggled to recover. Under former president Robert Mugabe’s land reform programme between 2000 and 2001, thousands of white farmers were forced from their farms, often violently. However, earlier in the year, the Zimbabwean government said it will start paying compensation to many white farmers who lost land, as it ramps up efforts to mend ties with the West.

It set aside $17.5m in this year’s budget for the compensation drive.

There are growing fears that wholesale expropriation without compensation will discourage investment in SA, threaten food security and negatively affect economic activity and job creation. This at a time when the country is battling to tackle low growth and high unemployment.

“I went to Zimbabwe to talk to politicians and other people [and asked] whether they have been observing what we are doing and whether there are similarities on how they handled things and how we handle things, and they said no,” committee chair Mathole Motshekga said on Thursday.

“This is because in Zimbabwe we had Zanu-PF. It was not a multi-party [process] like ours. Here we can pride ourselves on not being a one party state; we are a multi-party democracy and we listen to all the voices. So there is no comparison between us and Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Banking Association SA (Basa), the industry body representing all registered banks in the country, has previously said that while it is essential for the country to deal with land reform‚ it has to be done without discouraging investment.

During public hearings in 2018, Basa warned that a policy of  expropriation without compensation would result in high levels of debt impairments and the value of property as security would be reduced‚ with many investors looking to divest from property to avoid future losses.

Section 25 of the constitution

In 2018, parliament agreed to establish a multi-party, ad hoc committee after it adopted a report of the constitutional review committee on the review of section 25. The report recommended that parliament amend section 25 of the constitution to make explicit that which is implicit regarding expropriation of land without compensation, as a legitimate option to tackle skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the apartheid and colonial eras.

The committee met on Thursday to consider the nuts and bolts of how the clause should be redrafted. This process will require further public participation and the final bill is likely to be published by the end of March 2020.

The draft bill suggests that national legislation must set out specific circumstances in which a court may determine that the amount of compensation be nil, which specific circumstances are yet to be outlined.

So there could be a situation in which payment for expropriated land is not made but this “must be just and equitable, reflecting an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those affected, having regard to all relevant circumstances”.

The DA and other opposition parties, including the ACDP, remain firmly opposed to expropriating land without compensation. ACDP MP Steve Swart said it is also crucial for the committee to consider an opinion by the department of trade and industry regarding the impact on the economy, particularly as SA is rapidly approaching a fiscal cliff.

In November, department officials warned against expropriating land owned by foreign nationals, saying it contravenes existing bilateral investment treaties, adding that doing so could also result in SA being denied access to key markets, such as the US.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Land expropriation committee refers bill to traditional leaders for comment

Legal advisers brief parliamentary ad hoc committee on the redrafting of section 25 of the constitution
National
1 day ago

Drought and land reform continue to create uncertainty, says Kaap Agri

The agriculture group said revenue grew by almost a third in its year to end-September amid a subdued retail environment
Companies
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Poultry master plan can set the scene for agricultural success

The plan, released by minister Ebrahim Patel, has been met with enthusiasm
Opinion
3 weeks ago

FREE TO READ: How communities are defying the Ingonyama Trust’s land grab

Ahead of SA’s watershed 1994 election, 3-million hectares of KwaZulu land were transferred into the Ingonyama Trust, under the Zulu king. On November ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Parliament to wrap up expropriation without compensation bill in March

Ad hoc committee pledges to consult the public and include all political voices
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding
National
2.
Geoff Makhubo confident new Joburg coalition will ...
National
3.
Exposure to SA economy slows GEPF investment ...
National
4.
Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay ...
National

Related Articles

Land expropriation committee refers bill to traditional leaders for comment

National

Drought and land reform continue to create uncertainty, says Kaap Agri

Companies / Land & Agriculture

ARTHUR MUTAMBARA: What it will take to put Zimbabwe on the high road

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.