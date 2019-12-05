IRR to challenge expropriation without compensation process in court
The Institute for Race Relations says proposed changes to the property clause of the constitution go too far, are unconstitutional and cannot go unchallenged
05 December 2019 - 22:00
A think tank says it will soon launch a legal bid to challenge major procedural shortcomings in the parliamentary process redrafting section 25 of the constitution to ease expropriation of land without compensation.
The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors.
