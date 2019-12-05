Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: No lack of capacity at ANC when it comes to blame-shifting Rewarding cadres by placing them at parastatals was the prelude to disastrous performance and looting BL PREMIUM

Politicians are not very good at running state-owned enterprises (SOEs). But they do have a different, and highly developed, skill-set: blaming other people for the things they have screwed up.

On the face of it, the catastrophe at SAA would appear to be the fault of the ANC. After all, it was the ANC’s own fundraising committee that fired the starting pistol that set the SOE parasites crawling, when it decided the ANC-aligned Chancellor House investment vehicle should begin looting Eskom during the presidency of Thabo Mbeki.