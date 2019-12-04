NATASHA MARRIAN: There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics
The DA’s woes in Joburg provide the ANC with opportunities to woo smaller parties away from the bosom of the official opposition
04 December 2019 - 17:09
Alexandra, August 17 2016. A dozen or more microphones on a table beneath a marquee tent on a hill overlooking the sprawling township amplified the breeze blowing over Joburg: a wind heralding change.
The EFF was in the hot seat.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.