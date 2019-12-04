Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics The DA’s woes in Joburg provide the ANC with opportunities to woo smaller parties away from the bosom of the official opposition BL PREMIUM

Alexandra, August 17 2016. A dozen or more microphones on a table beneath a marquee tent on a hill overlooking the sprawling township amplified the breeze blowing over Joburg: a wind heralding change.

The EFF was in the hot seat.