Politics

Baleka Mbete to Thuli Madonsela: We don't want your state capture report

14 October 2016 - 21:59 PM Staff Writer
Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has returned the state capture report to the Public Protector's office.

In a statement on Friday night, Parliament confirmed it had received a letter from Public Protector Thuli Madonsela requesting Mbete keep the safe the report.

"The Speaker has an obligation in terms of the Rules of the Assembly to table all documents received for the information of Members, in order to ensure that the business of the Assembly is conducted in an open and transparent manner. This report however cannot be handled in the same manner," Parliament said.

The report will be returned to the Office of the Public Protector.

Madonsela was due to release her investigative report on Friday‚ but separate applications to interdict its release by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen and President Jacob Zuma threw a spanner in the works.

Zuma’s application is set to be heard by the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. Van Rooyen’s application was postponed to November 1.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane begins her term as Public Protector on Saturday.

