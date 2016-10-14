ANC ‘looking forward’ to release of state capture report

Spokesman Zizi Kodwa said in a statement on Friday that the ANC "affirmed and appreciated" the rights of those implicated to legal recourse where they felt aggrieved.

Those implicated include party president Jacob Zuma and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen who on Thursday lodged separate applications to interdict the release of Madonsela’s report.

The report will not be released on Friday as initially planned.

The ANC’s own probe into state capture was stillborn after its secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said only one complainant was willing to make a submission in writing.

Kodwa on Friday said the party was a "vocal opponent" of capture by private interests.

"Allegations of undue influence in the appointment of Cabinet ministers, amongst others, are an attack on the character of the revolutionary movement, an attack on our democratic state and an assault on the confidence our people place on our movement and government," he said.

"The public protector’s final report into the matter, with its binding recommendations, which are at all times subject to judicial review, will assist the ANC and SA to gain clarity on the allegations and point to the resolution of the reported challenges."

The party commended Madonsela on her services as her term concludes this week.