Thuli Madonsela delivers reports on complaints in final act as public protector

Outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela on Friday delivered her last batch of reports arising from various complaints by members of the public.

"I am out," Madonsela declared, before giving updates on several outstanding matters that will be dealt with by her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Madonsela wished Mkhwebane well, saying protecting the public required emotional investment and a willingness to work with the government.

Members of the local and international media crowded the public protector’s Pretoria offices in Pretoria, mainly out of interest about the report on state capture.

Madonsela stressed that she was unable to comment on that report, which was the subject of court action on Friday morning.

Madonsela was due to release her investigative report on Friday‚ but separate applications to interdict its release by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen and President Jacob Zuma threw a spanner in the works.

The public protector said that the report was placed in the care of the speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, until the Van Rooyen and Zuma’s interdicts were finalised on November 1.

Madonsela pointed out that there had been no questions from the media related to four reports released on Friday, adding that despite the office being best known for the Nkandla report, members of her office had differing memories of their most important reports.

The outgoing public protector spent most of her briefing giving an update of both the outstanding and the finalised reports.

In the report titled Stop the Carnage, Madonsela concluded that the eThekwini municipality had failed to provide services to the Glebelands community in an environmentally sustainable manner, which was among the issues that resulted in maladministration.

The report probed safety, security and services at the Glebelands hostel, where more than 50 residents were killed between the beginning of 2014 and the end of 2015.

A copy of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report into alleged police torture and killings was to be delivered to the new public protector.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) had failed to uphold their obligation to ensure SA was free from all forms of violence. The eThekwini metropolitan municipality also failed to meet its obligations to ensure resident’s access to services, Madonsela said.

"The municipal manager of eThekwini municipality must take measures to ensure a safe environment at Glebelands hostel," Madonsela said.

The municipal manager was to ensure that the hostel community was allowed equitable access to municipal services, and had to ensure that, among other things, refuse was removed, damaged infrastructure repaired and the grounds maintained.

In the report titled Collateral Damage, Madonsela concluded that the Estate Agencies Affairs Board was not properly constituted, and that it had improperly dismissed a whistle-blower.

The report considered how a complainant — the whistle-blower — had been fired while investigating what she thought was improper conduct at the Estate Agencies Affairs Board.

"She was never given any warning, never given a disciplinary hearing, she was fired just like that" Madonsela said. She ordered that the board apologise to the complainant over how she was treated, as the complainant had not requested reinstatement.

The report titled Life Unopposed pertained to an individual seeking to get his citizenship acknowledged, with the public protector ordering an apology.

The individual needed citizenship to get a job, and access benefits, including for his children. "At one point he was camping at our offices. We even had to do DNA tests to confirm that he was who he says he was … it is sorted out now".

No one should have suffered in the manner he did, with the apology needed to avoid this in future and "because it was bungled so badly", Madonsela said.

The responsibility for provisional reports, and for updates on compliance with orders, is now the responsibility of her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who takes office at midnight on Friday.

Congratulating her successor on her appointment, Madonsela noted that the Ciex report was provisionally completed, but not signed off. The report is concerned with an apartheid-era probe, known as Ciex, into the possible siphoning of funds from the government that were subsequently not recovered.

"I will leave a provisional report, it will be sent to the parties, and the incoming Public Protector will receive the (responses) and decide what to do with it," Madonsela said.

"The only reason we didn’t release it is some of the interviews we couldn’t secure in time," Madonsela said.

Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga said the report could be concluded in mid-November, saying there had been a change in the administration in Tshwane as well as ongoing litigation on the issue.

"Rest assured, we have spoken to most of the people we have had to speak to," Malunga said.

Madonsela did not go into detail on other ongoing investigations, but will hand over responsibility for follow-up on long-completed reports to Mkhwebane. This includes the probe into the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), titled De-railed, which pertains to the review of investigations into all contracts exceeding R10m.

Prasa officials told Parliament in October that about 200 contracts were being reviewed and that a report would be delivered to the Public Protector once these were completed.

Madonsela said she also visited the Bapo Ba Mogale community in the North West, to update them on progress in the investigation of alleged siphoning of community funds as part of the "D-account" — concerning royalties from platinum miner Lonmin.