South Africa at 30: The truth interrupted
Almost three decades since the TRC was established, the victims of apartheid atrocities are still waiting for justice
25 April 2024 - 05:00
Nothing prepared anyone listening to SABC radio that day for the utter desolation and despair of the hair-raising howl of pain from the woman in the flame-orange dress.
“For me,” wrote poet Antjie Krog whose recording carried Nomonde Calata’s fathomless anguish to the world, “this crying is the beginning of the Truth Commission — the signature tune, the definitive moment, the ultimate sound of what the process is about ... that sound, it will haunt me forever.”..
