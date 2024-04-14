With respect, for Muslims and Jews there is only one God, the God of Abraham, and he doesn’t take sides. He will have looked down on the barbaric atrocities of Hamas with great dismay, and will be witnessing the devastating retaliation by Israel with equal shock.
There is a simple message to all Gazans and to Muslim protesters around the world: get Hamas to lay down its arms and surrender, and return the hostages. The war will then be over. And to all peace-loving Muslims, recognise the evil of the extremists among you.
What right does your religion have to demand that all nonbelievers be converted to Islam or murdered? Is this really the command of the person whose name you may not mention without exclaiming “peace be upon him”?
Chris Richards Craighall Park
LETTER: Peace-loving Muslims must recognise the evil of extremists
War in Gaza will be over when Hamas lays down its arms and returns the hostages
