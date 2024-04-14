Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peace-loving Muslims must recognise the evil of extremists

War in Gaza will be over when Hamas lays down its arms and returns the hostages

14 April 2024 - 20:10
Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bengaluru, India, April 11 2024. Picture: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
Mohammad Salem quotes an Iraqi Muslim saying “We turn to God asking for a near relief and victory for our brothers in Palestine” (Gazans live on memories of past Eid festivals, April 10).

With respect, for Muslims and Jews there is only one God, the God of Abraham, and he doesn’t take sides. He will have looked down on the barbaric atrocities of Hamas with great dismay, and will be witnessing the devastating retaliation by Israel with equal shock.

There is a simple message to all Gazans and to Muslim protesters around the world: get Hamas to lay down its arms and surrender, and return the hostages. The war will then be over. And to all peace-loving Muslims, recognise the evil of the extremists among you.

What right does your religion have to demand that all nonbelievers be converted to Islam or murdered? Is this really the command of the person whose name you may not mention without exclaiming “peace be upon him”?

Chris Richards
Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US will not take part in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran

UN to meet on Sunday as several countries condemn latest attacks
World
1 day ago

Gazans live on memories of past Eid festivals

Devastating conflict ruins special day for Muslims in wrecked enclave
World
5 days ago

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Israel says the sons were operatives in Hamas
World
4 days ago

Hamas says Gaza truce talks still deadlocked

Despite reports of progress Palestinian official cites impasse on main Hamas demands
World
6 days ago
