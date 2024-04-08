In Nicholas Woode-Smith’s myopic view Hamas is ultimately responsible for the death and suffering in Gaza. (“Hamas is at fault”, April 4)
I suggest he reflect on how and why the Zionist movement decided to engage in the colonisation project in historic Palestine, the illegal declaration of a Zionist state in 1948, and the enduring consequences of the Zionist enterprise for the indigenous people of Palestine over more than a century.
A failure to examine the historical context of the Zionist project in a comprehensive manner will inevitably lead to the conclusion that Hamas, a legitimate resistance movement, is ultimately the culpable party.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
LETTER: Study the history of the Zionist project
Failure to examine historical context leads to conclusion that Hamas is culpable party
Hamas says Gaza truce talks still deadlocked
UK’s support for Israel hinges on it sticking to global law, Cameron says
Israeli military says just one brigade left in southern Gaza
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel
No more turning a blind eye to genocide, says Cyril Ramaphosa
