LETTER: Study the history of the Zionist project

Failure to examine historical context leads to conclusion that Hamas is culpable party

08 April 2024 - 17:03
In Nicholas Woode-Smith’s myopic view Hamas is ultimately responsible for the death and suffering in Gaza. (“Hamas is at fault”, April 4)

I suggest he reflect on how and why the Zionist movement decided to engage in the colonisation project in historic Palestine, the illegal declaration of a Zionist state in 1948, and the enduring consequences of the Zionist enterprise for the indigenous people of Palestine over more than a century.

A failure to examine the historical context of the Zionist project in a comprehensive manner will inevitably lead to the conclusion that Hamas, a legitimate resistance movement, is ultimately the culpable party.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

