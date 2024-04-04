Cosatu members are shown in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, during a march. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
LETTER: Sad lack of cohesion in tripartite alliance
It must be glaringly obvious to most voters that under years of ANC governance our political, social and economic environment has become disgracefully and possibly irreparably damaged.
Crime and corruption, even at the highest level of government, mismanagement of state finances, destroyed state-owned enterprises, neglect of infrastructure development, shortages of electricity, water, sanitation and inadequate provision of health care, education and housing, have all contributed to our country’s shambles.
It beggars belief that there could be even a remote chance of the incumbent government being reinstated, so why is the blundering ANC/Cosatu/SACP alliance and its dysfunctional government still a dominant political factor in our society? (“SA’s political landscape after the May elections”, March 25).
Whether moderately centre-left or centre-right (DA, IFP, ActionSA, Bosasa, Rise Mzansi, COPE, FF+), the country needs a centrist, compassionate, united and cohesive, service driven, transparent and accountable political establishment to govern and repair our ailing nation.
If such a political establishment convincingly conveyed to the electorate a credible chance of winning a majority in May the chances are that voters would instinctively gravitate towards it as a viable “government in waiting”.
However, no such cohesive formation exists at present because of their insistence on electoral independence. They are in fact competing with each other and indulging in subtle back-stabbing thereby blurring the electoral focus. None of these parties has a hope of achieving a majority on its own, and they have thus opened the door for the ANC to dominate the next government too.
David Gant
Kenilworth
