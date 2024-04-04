In reading an obituary of former newspaper editor Tony Heard recently I could not help feeling sad remembering that there were once leaders in the corporate sector who would risk everything to hold authorities to account.
There were ethical leaders who were not just focused on making themselves into billionaires, avoiding rocking the boat and spoiling the party. Now they look the other way while politicians wreck the backbone of the economy. They do nothing as corruption becomes endemic.
The only difference between the current corporate leadership and Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste is that Jooste crossed a line. But their pursuit of ugly personal wealth is exactly the same.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Looking the other way
Where are our ethical corporate leaders?
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Success is impossible when there’s only one route”, April 4).
In reading an obituary of former newspaper editor Tony Heard recently I could not help feeling sad remembering that there were once leaders in the corporate sector who would risk everything to hold authorities to account.
There were ethical leaders who were not just focused on making themselves into billionaires, avoiding rocking the boat and spoiling the party. Now they look the other way while politicians wreck the backbone of the economy. They do nothing as corruption becomes endemic.
The only difference between the current corporate leadership and Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste is that Jooste crossed a line. But their pursuit of ugly personal wealth is exactly the same.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: Success is impossible when there’s only one route
Windfall for ‘Big Blue’ executives after surge in profit and dividends
EDITORIAL: Jooste’s death deprives SA of the chance to learn Steinhoff’s lessons
PODCAST: When business stops trying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Sona just recycled promises
LETTER: Legitimised plunder
LETTER: Ethical crisis and graft
Frustration for some of Bankman-Fried’s victims after 25-year sentence
DAVID BUCKHAM: Beware of powerful faux-moralist leaders
Rich Russians: billionaires’ wealth soars near $600bn, says Forbes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.