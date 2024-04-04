Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Looking the other way

Where are our ethical corporate leaders?

04 April 2024 - 17:03
Picture: 123RF
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Success is impossible when there’s only one route”, April 4).

In reading an obituary of former newspaper editor Tony Heard recently I could not help feeling sad remembering that there were once leaders in the corporate sector who would risk everything to hold authorities to account.

There were ethical leaders who were not just focused on making themselves into billionaires, avoiding rocking the boat and spoiling the party. Now they look the other way while politicians wreck the backbone of the economy. They do nothing as corruption becomes endemic.

The only difference between the current corporate leadership and Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste is that Jooste crossed a line. But their pursuit of ugly personal wealth is exactly the same.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

