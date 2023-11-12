Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ethical crisis and graft

12 November 2023 - 17:53
Give credit to President Cyril Ramaphosa for putting his finger on the problem. He does us a service by stating (the obvious) that corruption is so entrenched in our society as to threaten democracy. He is quite right.

But unfortunately, if the president will not address the cause of this parlous state, he will never find the solution. We have an ethical crisis — this has spawned ever-widening corruption. An ethical crisis is a cultural phenomenon. It does not mean we are irredeemably rotten. We know corruption is wrong and that it trespasses on our values. But when even this acknowledgment is lost, we are lost.

What to do? The president should acknowledge that the phalanx of top officials in the pre-1994 government had, mostly, not merely competence but a sense of ethics. Stealing was the exception, not the norm.

We all, including the ruling party, should reflect on this — that we may have thrown the baby out with the bathwater in 1994. Such honest reflection would truly usher in a new dawn.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

LETTER: Change the constitution for progress and stability in SA

Citizens should be able to choose a president, and the number of provinces should be reduced
Opinion
10 hours ago

LETTER: Toxic cadre ecosystem of ANC repels skills

Governing party’s deployees only show expertise in fraud at state-owned entities
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Anti-graft guarantees

Sanral wants private sector funding, but it should first provide guarantees of improved financial management
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Change does not come through genocide

South Africans realised that we could not fight one another like Israel and Palestine are doing
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Hold marginalised masses to account

Investment in human capital is good, provided it is not administered by the corrupt
Opinion
1 week ago
