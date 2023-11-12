Give credit to President Cyril Ramaphosa for putting his finger on the problem. He does us a service by stating (the obvious) that corruption is so entrenched in our society as to threaten democracy. He is quite right.
But unfortunately, if the president will not address the cause of this parlous state, he will never find the solution. We have an ethical crisis — this has spawned ever-widening corruption. An ethical crisis is a cultural phenomenon. It does not mean we are irredeemably rotten. We know corruption is wrong and that it trespasses on our values. But when even this acknowledgment is lost, we are lost.
What to do? The president should acknowledge that the phalanx of top officials in the pre-1994 government had, mostly, not merely competence but a sense of ethics. Stealing was the exception, not the norm.
We all, including the ruling party, should reflect on this — that we may have thrown the baby out with the bathwater in 1994. Such honest reflection would truly usher in a new dawn.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ethical crisis and graft
Give credit to President Cyril Ramaphosa for putting his finger on the problem. He does us a service by stating (the obvious) that corruption is so entrenched in our society as to threaten democracy. He is quite right.
But unfortunately, if the president will not address the cause of this parlous state, he will never find the solution. We have an ethical crisis — this has spawned ever-widening corruption. An ethical crisis is a cultural phenomenon. It does not mean we are irredeemably rotten. We know corruption is wrong and that it trespasses on our values. But when even this acknowledgment is lost, we are lost.
What to do? The president should acknowledge that the phalanx of top officials in the pre-1994 government had, mostly, not merely competence but a sense of ethics. Stealing was the exception, not the norm.
We all, including the ruling party, should reflect on this — that we may have thrown the baby out with the bathwater in 1994. Such honest reflection would truly usher in a new dawn.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Change the constitution for progress and stability in SA
LETTER: Toxic cadre ecosystem of ANC repels skills
LETTER: Anti-graft guarantees
LETTER: Change does not come through genocide
LETTER: Hold marginalised masses to account
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Development state my foot!
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: International law is the ass that can kick the hardest
Former minister Dipuo Peters flouted ethics code, committee finds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.