PETER BRUCE: Success is impossible when there’s only one route
SA’s industrial policy needs to focus on the middle ground, instead of merely co-opting the big guys
04 April 2024 - 05:00
I was a teensy bit startled to read this week that Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala earned R83m last year. I don’t begrudge him a cent — his shareholders were merely rewarding him for the almost R30bn he earned them for the 2023 financial year. His executive team earned almost R400m last year.
They are at least partial proof that capitalism works. Through good leadership, clear strategy, innovation and iron discipline it is possible to create great wealth. SA is a fortunate country — for all the many disgraces of the past, the democracy we entered into in 1994 included a market economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.