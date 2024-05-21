Microsoft to invest R1.3bn in black business development
21 May 2024 - 19:31
Tech giant Microsoft has reached an agreement with the government to invest R1.3bn over the next 10 years in BEE and skills development for black youth.
The investment falls under the equity equivalent investment provisions of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act intended to offer an alternative to multinationals that cannot sell stakes in their companies to black equity partners...
