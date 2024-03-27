He says, “there is little a small, open economy such as SA can do about the global economy”.
I propose Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Netherlands, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand as examples of small countries that have done, and continue to do, quite well.
The areas where co-operation between business and the government are apparently about to yield results (soon, very soon, just not quite yet), are all the things government made worse. Logistics, power, state capacity ... the ANC broke them and has now appealed to the private sector to help fix them. Yet that is posited as a reason to vote for the ANC?
I don’t think any party is arguing for an end to assistance to people who have been left behind. The issue is that assistance to compete fairly is not the same as race-based privileges. The black child of a millionaire is not disadvantaged, and is not entitled to special treatment.
In the hands of the ANC, affirmative action has become an excuse for elite self-dealing and patronage. Setting aside its moral turpitude, the policy lies at the very heart of state capture, load-shedding, the deterioration of transport logistics and so on.
Until it is fixed, nothing else will get better. The test for government assistance should be need, not melanin, and certainly not party affiliation.
Johan Prins Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Let need be the basis
I refer to Yacoob Abba Omar’s most recent column (“Melange of manifestos, but no easy walk to economic freedom,” March 27).
He says, “there is little a small, open economy such as SA can do about the global economy”.
I propose Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Netherlands, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand as examples of small countries that have done, and continue to do, quite well.
The areas where co-operation between business and the government are apparently about to yield results (soon, very soon, just not quite yet), are all the things government made worse. Logistics, power, state capacity ... the ANC broke them and has now appealed to the private sector to help fix them. Yet that is posited as a reason to vote for the ANC?
I don’t think any party is arguing for an end to assistance to people who have been left behind. The issue is that assistance to compete fairly is not the same as race-based privileges. The black child of a millionaire is not disadvantaged, and is not entitled to special treatment.
In the hands of the ANC, affirmative action has become an excuse for elite self-dealing and patronage. Setting aside its moral turpitude, the policy lies at the very heart of state capture, load-shedding, the deterioration of transport logistics and so on.
Until it is fixed, nothing else will get better. The test for government assistance should be need, not melanin, and certainly not party affiliation.
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DAVID LEWIS: Cadre deployment debate generating more heat than light
LETTER: Any neutral party?
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why it suits the ANC that the SA economy scorns global norms
DION GEORGE: ANC’s prescribed assets are a recipe for economic loss
LETTER: Will Liberation Part 2 be when SA get fixed?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Melange of manifestos, but no easy walk to economic freedom
LETTER: Draft equity rules are social engineering
TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: The glaring fallacy of affirmative action policies
B-BBEE head Tshediso Matona defends economic redress amid legal challenges
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: SA’s youth won’t thrive without good policies
PETER BRUCE: Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.