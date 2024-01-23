B-BBEE head Tshediso Matona defends economic redress amid legal challenges
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the commission
23 January 2024 - 05:00
B-BBEE commissioner Tshediso Matona has called for stronger legislation akin to that which the Competition Commission uses to have better oversight in tackling and implementing economic redress in SA.
In an interview with Business Day, Matona says noncompliance, fronting and incompetence were at a record high and the B-BBEE commission’s hands were tied...
