Jonny Steinberg is right. If the ANC loses power it shouldn’t be treated with the same disrespect it shows to the current opposition (“SA cannot treat a party that gets 40% of the vote as an enemy”, February 23).
As for “2024 is our 1994”, perhaps it is overwrought. But I think the point is that, 30 years after our first democratic election it would be nice to actually start fixing the problems that continue, year after year, to shock and surprise the ANC, just after they’ve made them worse.
With respect to changing the guard in the public sector, the solution is to have a small, senior segment appointed by the administration in charge, with the remaining 99% or so as a professional, impartial civil service.
Patronage is too important to the ANC for that to happen. It would be a singular accomplishment for any future government. Liberation Part 2, perhaps. The phase of actually fixing stuff.
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Will Liberation Part 2 be when SA get fixed?
Thirty years after our first democratic election it would be nice to start solving problems
