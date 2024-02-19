World

Long list: suspicious deaths abound in Russia

There have been 11 suspicious deaths in Russia in the past 19 years

19 February 2024 - 15:40
by Guy Faulconbridge
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via video link from the IK-6 penal colony, in Moscow, Russia, September 26 2023. Picture: YULIA MOROZOVA/REUTERS
Alexei Navalny

Age: 47
Date of death: February 16, 2024
Cause of death: Yet to be determined

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Age: 62
Date of death: August 23, 2023
Cause of death: Plane he was flying in exploded midair.

Mikhail Lesin

Age: 57
Date of death: November 5, 2015
Cause of death: The official cause of death was ruled as accidental blunt force injuries, but questions persist about the circumstances.

Boris Nemtsov

Age: 55
Date of death: February 27, 2015
Cause of death: Shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin.

Boris Berezovsky

Age: 67
Date of death: March 23, 2013
Cause of death: Found dead in his home in Berkshire, England. The official cause of death was ruled as suicide.

Sergei Magnitsky

Age: 37
Date of death: November 16, 2009
Cause of death: Died in custody following beatings and medical neglect.

Stanislav Markelov

Age: 34
Date of death: January 19, 2009
Cause of death: Assassinated in Moscow by a gunman who also killed journalist Anastasia Baburova.

Anastasia Baburova

Age: 25
Date of death: January 19, 2009
Cause of death: Shot dead alongside human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov in Moscow.

Natalia Estemirova

Age: 50
Date of death: July 15, 2009
Cause of death: Abducted in Grozny, Chechnya, and found dead later that day.

Anna Politkovskaya

Age: 48
Date of death: October 7, 2006
Cause of death: Shot dead in her apartment building in Moscow.

Yuri Shchekochikhin

Age: 53
Date of death: July 3, 2003
Cause of death: Suddenly fell ill and died from an unknown cause. Some suspect poisoning.

Reuters

