Long list: suspicious deaths abound in Russia
There have been 11 suspicious deaths in Russia in the past 19 years
Alexei Navalny
Age: 47
Date of death: February 16, 2024
Cause of death: Yet to be determined
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Age: 62
Date of death: August 23, 2023
Cause of death: Plane he was flying in exploded midair.
Mikhail Lesin
Age: 57
Date of death: November 5, 2015
Cause of death: The official cause of death was ruled as accidental blunt force injuries, but questions persist about the circumstances.
Boris Nemtsov
Age: 55
Date of death: February 27, 2015
Cause of death: Shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin.
Boris Berezovsky
Age: 67
Date of death: March 23, 2013
Cause of death: Found dead in his home in Berkshire, England. The official cause of death was ruled as suicide.
Sergei Magnitsky
Age: 37
Date of death: November 16, 2009
Cause of death: Died in custody following beatings and medical neglect.
Stanislav Markelov
Age: 34
Date of death: January 19, 2009
Cause of death: Assassinated in Moscow by a gunman who also killed journalist Anastasia Baburova.
Anastasia Baburova
Age: 25
Date of death: January 19, 2009
Cause of death: Shot dead alongside human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov in Moscow.
Natalia Estemirova
Age: 50
Date of death: July 15, 2009
Cause of death: Abducted in Grozny, Chechnya, and found dead later that day.
Anna Politkovskaya
Age: 48
Date of death: October 7, 2006
Cause of death: Shot dead in her apartment building in Moscow.
Yuri Shchekochikhin
Age: 53
Date of death: July 3, 2003
Cause of death: Suddenly fell ill and died from an unknown cause. Some suspect poisoning.
EDITORIAL: Murder most foul gives rise to a martyr
Opposition leader’s widow vows fight ‘for free Russia’
Sunak and Von der Leyen express outrage at Navalny death
Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory of Navalny
