Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Doctors being thrown onto unemployment trash heap

If doctors can’t do an internship and one year of community service, they can’t practise as doctors

07 February 2024 - 19:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay
Picture: Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay

I refer to Tamar Kahn’s article (“Health minister Joe Phaahla bemoans budget cuts hitting hiring of doctors,” February 6).

We hear this story from our government on an annual basis. Unfortunately, the health ministry has all but destroyed its capabilities and its administration.

Under the ANC government, we cannot expect anything better. We know full well that we are under-resourced across the entire medical sector, not only in terms of doctors.

The public needs to know that if the doctors can’t do an internship and one year of community service, they can’t practise as doctors. In other words, these highly qualified and talented individuals are being thrown into the dustbin of unemployment.

We all know the audits of the health ministry and its entities have been a nightmare. There is fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and an enormous amount of fraud. If the fraud could be tackled, even a third of it, this would pay for the employment of all the doctors and more.

Over and above this nightmare, our government still sees fit to put together a budget to bring in Cuban doctors who can’t speak English and whose qualifications are doubtful. This budget for the Cuban doctors must be condemned immediately and moved immediately to the health department to sort out this urgent problem.

Economists have been telling us that National Health Insurance (NHI) will cost an enormous amount and require sophisticated administration. Our government as it currently stands — the health ministry in particular — will destroy the entire health system within one or two months of introducing NHI.

We are slowly but surely destroying a health system in SA that used to boast some of the best qualified doctors in the world. Roll on elections as soon as possible so that we can employ all our health professionals immediately.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment and labour deputy spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Health minister Joe Phaahla bemoans budget cuts hitting hiring of doctors

Phaahla says there are not enough resources to hire all doctors who have completed community service
National
1 day ago

Budget cuts hit Western Cape health service

Vacant posts for doctors and nurses are not being filled, leaving patients to waitVacant posts for doctors and nurses are not being filled, leaving ...
National
1 week ago

ZIVAI MUKOROMBINDO: NHI likely to see SA pharmaceutical firms look beyond our borders

National Health Insurance is a step away from being enacted, a move that spells profound upheaval for health care
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Bans on SA vegetables
Opinion / Letters
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: President prepares for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Mining matters, but it’s losing out
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MIA SWART: How the West aids starvation in Gaza
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Angst and uncertainty about ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

This is why the health department cannot employ new doctors

National / Health

LETTER: SA can’t afford to lose doctors

Opinion / Letters

Health professionals urge finance minister to reverse budget cuts

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.