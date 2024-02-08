EDITORIAL: The government’s poor decisions are hurting patients
It is always the poorest and most vulnerable who pay the price for the state’s bad decisions
08 February 2024 - 05:00
This week’s open letter from healthcare professionals appealing to finance minister Enoch Godongwana to reverse the budget cuts to health is a well-timed reminder that it is always society’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens who pay the price for the government’s bad decisions.
Senior clinicians from Cape Town’s top public hospitals, supported by more than a thousand signatories, set out in cold detail the harm done to patients as the Western Cape health department has been forced to implement a hiring freeze in response to the budget crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.