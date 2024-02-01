While there are sound regional reasons for the IFP to contest the coming elections independently from the other multiparty charter partners, it is difficult to comprehend the continued separate existence of those partners, and indeed those like-minded parties that are not part of the multiparty charter.
If Messrs Maimane, Mashaba, Zibi, Steenhuisen and Jardine (all skilled, like-minded citizens of our country and broadly sharing the same vision, principles and policies required to halt and reverse the catastrophe of ANC corruption, incompetence and misrule) represented the leadership core of a single, united political establishment called, say, the United Social Democrats of SA (USDSA), with someone such as William Gumede, as part chair, I believe it is quite possible that it could win a solid majority in our next parliament.
And if that majority determined that none of the above gentlemen were ready to be conferred with presidential status just yet, and to generate broad-based national unity, loyalty and patriotism, the USDSA could appoint the wise, honest and honourable 75-year-old Kgalema Motlanthe as SA president, and we would have a government and nation that could realise the country’s potential to create a “better life for all and leave no-one behind”.
To quote John Lennon. “You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one”. And to partially misquote him: “Imagine all South Africans sharing all our (SA) world”.
Sadly, we need more than imagination. We need action.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA needs more than imagination
Imagining a new united party and new president to create a better life for all in SA
While there are sound regional reasons for the IFP to contest the coming elections independently from the other multiparty charter partners, it is difficult to comprehend the continued separate existence of those partners, and indeed those like-minded parties that are not part of the multiparty charter.
If Messrs Maimane, Mashaba, Zibi, Steenhuisen and Jardine (all skilled, like-minded citizens of our country and broadly sharing the same vision, principles and policies required to halt and reverse the catastrophe of ANC corruption, incompetence and misrule) represented the leadership core of a single, united political establishment called, say, the United Social Democrats of SA (USDSA), with someone such as William Gumede, as part chair, I believe it is quite possible that it could win a solid majority in our next parliament.
And if that majority determined that none of the above gentlemen were ready to be conferred with presidential status just yet, and to generate broad-based national unity, loyalty and patriotism, the USDSA could appoint the wise, honest and honourable 75-year-old Kgalema Motlanthe as SA president, and we would have a government and nation that could realise the country’s potential to create a “better life for all and leave no-one behind”.
To quote John Lennon. “You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one”. And to partially misquote him: “Imagine all South Africans sharing all our (SA) world”.
Sadly, we need more than imagination. We need action.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
IFP selects Thami Ntuli as its premier candidate
ANC rolls the dice on Jacob Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.