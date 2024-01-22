LETTER: Turn up the heat on ANC

If the DA and its Multi-Party Charter partners, and even those who are curiously not part of the coalition, want to independently or collectively achieve a majority vote capable of dislodging the ANC from government in the coming elections, they need to display a lot more evidence that they have the potential to do so.
Currently, these parties are not adequately in the political limelight, which is being dominated by the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The ANC is in total disarray, scrabbling for funds, its core leadership publicly arguing among each other, admitting to lying and continuing to spread lies about its achievements while wasting billions of taxpayers’ money by tolerating looting, fraud, corruption and indulging in reckless financial transactions — including the costly litigation against Israel.
There is increasing evidence of the shambolic state of the departments of home affairs, social security, education, health, public enterprises, energy, human settlements, transport and water affairs. The whole government structure is crumbling. What an ideal political environment for exposing the ANC government as incompetent, fraudulent and a continued agent of economic stagnation, poverty and unemployment.
Opposition parties need to convince the electorate that they are capable of ending the damage wrought upon our country by the ANC’s misrule and restoring the country’s ability to generate prosperity, abide by the rule of law and create a state of dignity for all our citizens.
They need to dramatically up their game, play as a team and dispel the growing public impression of them as featherweights in a match against heavyweights.
David Gant Kenilworth
