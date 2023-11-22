Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More than spatial barriers to inclusion

22 November 2023 - 16:48
Ricardo Hausmann. Picture: REUTERS
I read the reports compiled by the Harvard Growth Lab team Ricardo Hausmann led (“Growth through inclusion: the key to unlocking SA’s economic potential”, November 22).

A few thoughts: Eskom was award winning at the turn of the millennium; electricity was one of our competitive advantages. In 1994 our GDP per capita was the global median, and it is now at the 75th percentile. We have not kept up with global growth.

Honest appraisal of the government’s growth, inclusion and transformation plans showing that our country is a laggard needs to be internalised, and manifest in a realisation that more of the same will probably lead to the same outcome.

Our nation’s performance in the Timss and Pirls assessments of school pupils shows that we are not preparing our youth for the world of work. This has to be a larger part of the story, especially given that many of working age are already ill prepared for the market. Analysis of unemployment rates by education level shows that this is clearly a large contributing factor.

SA is large, with much of the country sparsely populated. Economic infrastructure (power lines, train lines, road freight corridors) is proving to be vulnerable, at risk and hard to secure and protect.

Those who can are moving closer to the economic hubs that are working, and those that can’t are being left behind. The rule of law is a prerequisite for rural areas to see growth.

Inclusion — best embodied by the “stronger together” mantra of the Springboks — has many dimensions, not just spatial. Consider foreigners with skills who face hurdles and exclusion. If they are persistent they win intolerance, xenophobia and race-based exclusionary BEE legislation.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

DAAN STEENKAMP: Practical measures needed to remove barriers to SA’s growth

The Growth Lab attributes 40% of SA’s post-global financial crisis slowdown to the collapse of utilities
Opinion
5 days ago

TONY LEON: In SA, hard and soft power battle against each other

Our only saving is that the weapons our army and diplomats use are failing to fire
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Overarching goals make competition watchdog prone to overreach

The bank cartel case has raised questions about the commission’s priorities and competence
Opinion
5 days ago

Collapsing state causes SA’s economic woes, Harvard academic says

Reform unlikely to reverse implosion because reforms encounter political gridlock and patronage
National
6 days ago
