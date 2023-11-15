Collapsing state causes SA’s economic woes, Harvard academic says
15 November 2023 - 21:32
SA’s collapsing state is the main reason its economy has underperformed peers on every benchmark, a report from Harvard University’s Growth Lab reads.
The report argues that current reform momentum is unlikely to reverse the collapse because reforms encounter political gridlock, ideology, patronage and an overburdening of state entities with goals beyond their core missions and abilities. ..
