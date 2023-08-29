Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE has broken Eskom

Power utility’s only hope lies in full privatisation

29 August 2023 - 16:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Moeletsi Mbeki, brother of our second president of the democratic era, has said the unsayable.

He said the ANC ideology of BEE broke Eskom, the world’s best electricity utility in 2001. The sky has not fallen. We all — even the ANC — know he is correct.

The ANC has destroyed the disciplined technical model that built Eskom. Chinese money won’t save Eskom. The only hope is full privatisation. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Eskom does not deserve R24bn revenue clawback, says business

If successful, its bid for revenue will push up tariffs for consumers Eskom’s clawback
National
14 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom juggles options for municipalities that can't pay their bills

Business Day TV speaks to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day
Companies
1 day ago

Civil society fears climate bill will add to municipalities’ troubles

Concern that bankrupt and incompetent municipalities will be expected to make mitigation plans
National
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: No unity under Zanu-PF
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: A poverty-creating cocktail
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Growth of Brics heralds a new cycle of ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: BEE has broken Eskom
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Minister of progressive confusion
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Reforms are slow in Southern Africa, Fitch tracker shows

Economy

Eskom juggles options for municipalities that cannot pay their bills

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.