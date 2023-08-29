Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Moeletsi Mbeki, brother of our second president of the democratic era, has said the unsayable.
He said the ANC ideology of BEE broke Eskom, the world’s best electricity utility in 2001. The sky has not fallen. We all — even the ANC — know he is correct.
The ANC has destroyed the disciplined technical model that built Eskom. Chinese money won’t save Eskom. The only hope is full privatisation.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: BEE has broken Eskom
Power utility’s only hope lies in full privatisation
