Amid the flow of funds from the Treasury to fulfil Eskom’s R254bn debt relief plan, a looming challenge lies in the escalation of outstanding debt owed by local municipalities, threatening the power utility’s financial stability.
Business Day TV speaks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, for more details.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Eskom juggles options for municipalities that can't pay their bills
Business Day TV speaks to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day
