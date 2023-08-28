Companies / Energy

WATCH: Eskom juggles options for municipalities that can't pay their bills

Business Day TV speaks to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day

28 August 2023 - 15:15 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Amid the flow of funds from the Treasury to fulfil Eskom’s R254bn debt relief plan, a looming challenge lies in the escalation of outstanding debt owed by local municipalities, threatening the power utility’s financial stability.

Business Day TV speaks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, for more details.

