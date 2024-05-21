Yes, it was heartening to note that so many South Africans living abroad turned out to vote on the weekend.
Yet that sentiment must be overlain with the caveat that so alarming a number of South Africans have been driven out of the country by the ANC — emigrants who have, in the process, eroded the nation’s tax base and deprived the nation of their much sought-after talent and skills.
LETTER: Saffers driven abroad
The ANC, alas, apparently cares not.
John Spira
Johannesburg
