Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saffers driven abroad

21 May 2024 - 13:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File photo: REUTERS
File photo: REUTERS

Yes, it was heartening to note that so many South Africans living abroad turned out to vote on the weekend.

Yet that sentiment must be overlain with the caveat that so alarming a number of South Africans have been driven out of the country by the ANC — emigrants who have, in the process, eroded the nation’s tax base and deprived the nation of their much sought-after talent and skills.

The ANC, alas, apparently cares not.

John Spira
Johannesburg 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Demise of Australia’s car industry ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Bulls and Stormers’ focus on young ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Make up your mind, Mr President
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Like Zuma or the promises of the ANC, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.