Sibanye-Stillwater interim profit falls R4.6bn
CEO Neal Froneman says regional factors in the miner’s operating jurisdictions are posing significant challenges
29 August 2023 - 16:19
The interim profit of Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s biggest precious-metals miners, fell more than a third as there was a slowdown in global growth, which reduced demand for commodities, leading to lower prices.
The company, valued at about R89.3bn on the JSE, reported a profit of R7.8bn in its results for the six months to end-June, down about R4.6bn from the R12.3bn reported in the same period in 2022...
