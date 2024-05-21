Sport / Other Sport

Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open as Nadal and Djokovic battle

The Spaniard, a 14-times champion at Roland Garros, has been beset by injuries in his final season on tour while the World No 1 has failed to reach a final in 2024

21 May 2024 - 15:32
by Rohith Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Alexander Zverev on his way to victory over Chile's Nicolas Jarry at the Italian Open final, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Alexander Zverev on his way to victory over Chile's Nicolas Jarry at the Italian Open final, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won the last eight French Open titles but with the ageing Grand Slam champions nowhere near their best this year a new champion could be crowned.

Nadal, a 14-times champion at Roland Garros, has been beset by injuries in his final season on tour while Djokovic has failed to reach a final in 2024.

Meanwhile, young Grand Slam champions such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are also nursing injuries, making this year’s French Open highly unpredictable.

That has opened the door for the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev to step up and open their Grand Slam account.

Zverev has not had it easy since injuring his ankle in the 2022 French Open semifinal and undergoing surgery, but the 27-year-old has peaked at the right time, winning his sixth Masters title at the Italian Open on Sunday.

“Being there [at Roland Garros] three times in the semifinals in a row, [I was] playing some of the best tennis of my life there when I injured my ankle,” Zverev said.

“So in general it is always determined and marked in my calendar throughout the past few years. This year there’s no exception.

“That’s the one that I want to win. That’s the one that I look forward to the most maybe throughout the year. I’m going to do everything I can this year and we’ll see where I can end up.”

Rublev meanwhile, overcame the odds and battled through a suspected virus and an anaesthetised foot to win the Madrid Open before returning to hospital to make a full recovery.

The 26-year-old Russian has fallen at the quarterfinal hurdle at every Grand Slam but has two titles under his belt this season to give him a boost.

“For me it was just to keep working, to keep trying to improve, because the season is long and we have too many opportunities, so in one moment I will have a chance,” Rublev said.

Welcome trophy

“As soon as I will have a chance, I will need to use it, because this week will change everything.”

Tsitsipas warmed up for Roland Garros by winning his third Monte Carlo Masters title in four years in April, a welcome trophy for the Greek who had won just one ATP 250 title since June 2022.

“If I have to compare my level of tennis with the last two times that I’ve won here, I’d probably say this time has been the best, that I’ve come up with some incredible tennis,” he said after beating Sinner and Ruud in the semis and final.

“I had an opponent in the semifinal that is a world-class tennis player right now who refused to lose to anyone, and he’s been on a very good streak.

“So overcoming that obstacle, it’s definitely a sign that my tennis is progressing and I’m able to push those players.”

Ruud exacted revenge at the very next tournament in Barcelona when he beat Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.

The Norwegian will hope it is third-time lucky at Roland Garros after losing the last two finals to Nadal and Djokovic.

Ruud had also played several finals on the ATP Tour without winning before lifting the trophy in Barcelona.

“This has been worth the wait,” he said. “A lot of finals that I’ve lost have been tough, a bit disappointing.

“Any time you reach a final, it’s nonetheless a good week, so you can’t be too hard on yourself, but this one has been a long time coming.”

Reuters

Novak Djokovic exits Italian Open after loss to Alejandro Tabilo

Chilean beats world No 1 6-2 6-3 in Rome
Sport
1 week ago

French Open seeding for Nadal ‘not on table’

Tournament director says 14-time champion is entered in main draw
Sport
3 weeks ago

Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance

Spaniard says he is far from being in top form
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea part ways after ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Injured Hendrikse fancies Sharks in Challenge Cup ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Alberts happy to put feet up as Lions regroup ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Portugal name Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024 squad
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sinner slices space between him and number one after Djokovic disaster

Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic exits Italian Open after loss to Alejandro Tabilo

Sport / Other Sport

Ill Rublev heads back to hospital after prevailing in Madrid Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.