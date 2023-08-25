Eskom juggles options for municipalities that cannot pay their bills
Municipal debt of R63bn is one of the most pressing challenges facing the power utility
25 August 2023 - 05:00
Now that money has started flowing from the Treasury for the fulfilment of the Eskom three-year, R254bn debt relief plan, its ability to use this bailout to steady its finances will face much scrutiny.
One of the risks to the success of the plan is the growing amount of arrears owed to Eskom by municipalities...
