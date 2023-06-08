Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The so-called partnership between the government and business is a blatantly cynical and dishonest attempt by the governing ANC to rope business into making some improvements to the mess government has created in the lead-up to 2024’s election (“Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA”, June 7).
Once the ANC is returned to power it will again turn its back on those business leaders foolish enough to have tried to help. All the ANC wants is a majority in parliament so that it can return to its rapacious ways.
Business leaders should see through this treacherous ploy and withhold all assistance until after the election.
Gordon SmithVia BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Business leaders are foolish
Assistance to the government should be withheld until after the election
Gordon Smith
