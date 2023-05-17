Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Illiterate voting fodder for ANC

17 May 2023 - 16:31
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Your editorial on SA’s disgraceful child literacy statistics refers (“Child literacy statistics are a disgrace”, May 17). I’m really not sure what all the fuss is about. Surely this is the ANC and SA Democratic Teachers Union’s strategy to keep the vast majority of our little ones continuously dumbed down, uninformed and unaware?

That way they will be forever shackled to the state and totally dependent on the government for every little thing throughout their “schooling” years and beyond, for the rest of their lives.

Ill-equipped welfare dependants from cradle to grave — with little or no comprehension of what “A Better Life For All” should actually offer — make for perfect ANC voting fodder for yet another generation.

Mark Lowe
Durban

