LETTER: Cut these job losses

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Many people invested their hearts and souls to build businesses that were successful until the government made it impossible for them to stay afloat
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Thais voted overwhelmingly for change but military-appointed Senate still holds trump card
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure work opportunities are created.
Gauteng has 582,000 discouraged job seekers while unemployment stands at an eye-watering 2,604,000. The load-shedding crisis has exacerbated things as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding.
The Gauteng MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, has revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts.
The DA calls on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and overreliance on Eskom, and help minimise the number of jobs lost during the rest of the financial year.
Nicola du Plessis, MPLDA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Cut these job losses
Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure work opportunities are created.
Gauteng has 582,000 discouraged job seekers while unemployment stands at an eye-watering 2,604,000. The load-shedding crisis has exacerbated things as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding.
The Gauteng MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, has revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts.
The DA calls on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and overreliance on Eskom, and help minimise the number of jobs lost during the rest of the financial year.
Nicola du Plessis, MPL
DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tshwane’s first homelessness survey: 4,000+ living on streets
Putco buses to hit the road again on Friday after ‘high level talks’
Busa asks government to let medical schemes continue under NHI
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.