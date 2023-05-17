Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cut these job losses

17 May 2023 - 16:25
Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure work opportunities are created.

Gauteng has 582,000 discouraged job seekers while unemployment stands at an eye-watering 2,604,000. The load-shedding crisis has exacerbated things as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding.

The Gauteng MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, has revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts.

The DA calls on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and overreliance on Eskom, and help minimise the number of jobs lost during the rest of the financial year.

Nicola du Plessis, MPL
DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development

