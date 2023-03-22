JOHAN STEYN: Children may lose out if they are not ready for data-driven future risk

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity.
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Winning a conviction on charges Trump’s lawyer paid off porn star Stormy Daniels would rely on untested legal strategies
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
In the digital era, data understanding and analysis skills are vital for workers in a growing number of careers. Corporate executives must understand the significance of data literacy to plan for the future of work. However, many educators fail to recognise the importance of teaching children data literacy at a young age.
Nowadays, unless one has a certain basic level of digital skills one can also be seen as illiterate. Estimates are that over the next few years those who are unable to write computer code will form part of the same designation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JOHAN STEYN: Children may lose out if they are not ready for data-driven future risk
The next generation relies on the present one to enlighten them about the benefits and promises of the digital age
In the digital era, data understanding and analysis skills are vital for workers in a growing number of careers. Corporate executives must understand the significance of data literacy to plan for the future of work. However, many educators fail to recognise the importance of teaching children data literacy at a young age.
Nowadays, unless one has a certain basic level of digital skills one can also be seen as illiterate. Estimates are that over the next few years those who are unable to write computer code will form part of the same designation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.