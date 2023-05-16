Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Child literacy statistics are a disgrace

Plans to fix our schools already exist. The failure to implement them is inexcusable

16 May 2023 - 22:10
Picture: 123RF/PAYLESS
Picture: 123RF/PAYLESS

Our children cannot read, and those responsible should hang their heads in shame. The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls), released on Tuesday, shows that more than four out of five SA grade 4s — 81% — are unable to read for meaning.

Interrogating the detail only reveals more horror. Children who learn in English and Afrikaans showed no decline in literacy in the period (2016-21), despite Covid-19. Pupils learning in other African languages experienced big declines. This suggests that the collapse in literacy from woeful to diabolical has disproportionately affected non-fee schools and by extension poor black children.

A further layer of dismay is to be found in the widening gender gap. SA boys are falling behind fast. Boys lag girls in all geographies, but SA has the worst gender gap among all 57 countries studied, with boys now 18 months behind their female contemporaries, a gap that has almost doubled in the decade up to 2021.

This state of affairs is untenable. These statistics reveal a country that is making an enemy of its own future, creating a generation of young people without hope of ever finding meaningful work or exercising their right to economic activity and dignity.

There seems to be little urgency in the corridors of power. Every four years a new generation passes through the critical foundation phase. Nobody seems to care. Young South Africans already bear the burden of unemployment, with more than 60% of 15- to 24-year-olds unable to find work. This has a catastrophic effect on individuals, families and communities.

The 2021 Pirls study showed that just 11% of children expressed a dislike for reading. The department has a large budget and children have a yearning to learn. Our persisting failure to educate them is the fault of the individuals at the department in current and previous administrations. They owe our children an apology for their indifference, and the time to execute plans to address the failure of our schools is long past. The situation is a disgrace.

EDITORIAL: IT bungles hold back service delivery

Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Gordhan faces critical Scopa questions on De Ruyter’s Eskom claims

Government and law enforcement agencies know that some load-shedding stages are the result of crime and corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay needs more than Boxer to reclaim glory

The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Bad news not helping rand’s case

The news out of SA is so bad that the rand may well stay under pressure
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Efforts to fix logistics network welcome

Government has belatedly turned its attention to Transnet
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Hiking rates not the answer to SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s game of bluff despite the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Moonlighting with the Lady R, a tale ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JANNIE ROSSOUW: Sacu and CMA transfers — SA’s ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: IT bungles hold back service delivery
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Literacy crisis: study shows over 80% of SA’s grade 4s cannot read for meaning

National / Education

ANN BERNSTEIN: Fixing SA’s schools requires a new leadership team

Opinion

Western Cape launches R1.2bn campaign to reverse Covid-19 learning losses

National / Education

Eastern Cape’s poorest schools demand missing subsidies

National / Education

Numbers do not add up for maths and science at SA schools

National / Education

Calls grow to overhaul ‘outdated’ public schooling to improve results

National / Education

SASHA PETERS: Improving educational outcomes requires a whole-of-government ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.