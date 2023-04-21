Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Bad education follows on the township exit of the middle classes

Centre for Development & Enterprise report glosses over the reasons for union dominance of basic education

21 April 2023 - 05:00 Jonny Steinberg

The Centre for Development & Enterprise (CDE) published an important report in March about the crisis in SA’s schools. It makes for grim reading (“Fixing SA’s schools requires a new leadership team”, April 4).

In 2021, more than half of pupils ending grade one did not know all the letters of the alphabet. In 2016 more than three quarters of grade four pupils could not read for meaning in any language. They are most likely lost to basic literacy forever.  ..

