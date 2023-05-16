SA’s early grade reading crisis deepens

US President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday
SA’s reading crisis among young pupils has deepened, with the proportion of grade 4 children who cannot read for meaning rising from 78% to 81% between 2016 and 2021, according to an international survey released on Tuesday.
It is vital that children acquire reading and comprehension skills early on, as once they progress past the foundation phase the curriculum assumes they can read to learn. Previous research has shown children who struggle to read for meaning are more likely to drop out of school, as the gap between their reading skills and the demands of the curriculum steadily widens.
The latest Progress in International Ready Literacy Study (Pirls), which measured the readings skills of nine- and 10-year olds in 57 countries, highlights the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact on the education of SA’s children, who suffered extended periods without vital face-to-face teaching.
The government imposed a series of school closures in response to Covid-19, costing SA pupils an estimated 155 school days in 2020 and 2021 — equivalent to three-quarters of a school year. In a study published in 2022, researchers estimated that most pupils were a year behind the level they would have been were not for the pandemic.
“Pirls is the global standard for monitoring achievement at the fourth grade. It is a time when they should already have learnt to read and now be concentrating on reading to learn,” said Ina Mullis, executive director of the TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) & Pirls International Study Centre.
SA is an outlier even among middle-income countries: in Brazil 39% of grade 4s can’t read for meaning, while in Iran the figure is 41%. In Singapore and the UK, just 3% of grade 4s can’t read for meaning, while in China and Hong Kong the figure is 2%.
SA ranked last in the Pirls 2021 study, with just 288 points, down sharply on the 320 achieved in 2016.
Pirls tested 12,422 grade 4 children from 321 schools across SA.
SA also had one of the highest gender disparities in reading skills, with girls scoring 317 points and boys scoring 260 points, effectively placing girls a full year ahead of boys. The results have worsened and the gap has widened since 2011, when girls scored 342 and boys 307.
Only 11% of the participants in SA said they did not like reading, but 37% of said they did not feel confident doing so.
SA’s early grade reading crisis deepens
The number of grade 4 pupils who can’t read for meaning has risen to 81%
