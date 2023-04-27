Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
It is as clear as daylight that the ANC government will do everything in its power to keep the diesel burning at Eskom until the day after next year’s elections (“Ramokgopa wins battle to delay shutdown of Eskom coal-fired power stations”, April 24).
The government is fully aware that load-shedding is irritating every voting citizen, and that the people know where to place the blame. To placate the voting fodder the country will borrow beyond its capability and take funds from every other department so as to destroy the state’s service delivery ability.
This scorched earth policy will also be evident in the wage agreement that will have to be signed between the Eskom trade unions and the government. Everyone is aware that Eskom cannot afford more than the 3% increase, but as in the past the ANC will approve a double-digit increase.
The governing party’s thinking is that it needs the workers’ votes to cobble together a devastating marriage with the EFF and cling to power. And if this doesn’t produce the desperately needed 50% plus one, the new government will be left crippled in any event. This is true scorched earth policy.
The trade unions should at least go back and tell their members that the ANC government will agree to the increases, but they are not sustainable because Eskom will be destroyed.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
LETTER: State’s scorched earth policies
