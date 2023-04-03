German regulator sanctions EY over Wirecard scandal

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Drikus Combrink from Capicraft
If the ANC really has the people’s wellbeing at heart it should publicly reject the EFF
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Merger unites two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment and caps a months-long sale process for WWE
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
Sundowns secure sixth title on the trot and record-extending 13 overall
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Berlin — Germany’s accounting watchdog, Apas, on Monday handed Wirecard’s 2016-18 auditor, named in the company’s annual reports as EY, a €500,000 fine and banned it from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years.
EY said it had been informed by APAS that an investigation into the company had been completed, but that it had not been briefed on the details of the decision.
Apas said it had imposed sanctions on Wirecard’s auditing company and five individual auditors, without referring to EY by name. Wirecard’s annual report names EY as the auditor for that period.
Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4bn, after disclosing a €1.9bn hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.
The company, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany’s blue chip DAX index.
Apas PAS found breaches of duty by the auditor in connection with the scandal, it said.
The ban forbids the auditor from participating in tenders for audits of certain companies for two years. This includes all listed companies as well as most of the financial sector.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German regulator sanctions EY over Wirecard scandal
Auditor banned from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years
Berlin — Germany’s accounting watchdog, Apas, on Monday handed Wirecard’s 2016-18 auditor, named in the company’s annual reports as EY, a €500,000 fine and banned it from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years.
EY said it had been informed by APAS that an investigation into the company had been completed, but that it had not been briefed on the details of the decision.
Apas said it had imposed sanctions on Wirecard’s auditing company and five individual auditors, without referring to EY by name. Wirecard’s annual report names EY as the auditor for that period.
Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4bn, after disclosing a €1.9bn hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.
The company, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany’s blue chip DAX index.
Apas PAS found breaches of duty by the auditor in connection with the scandal, it said.
The ban forbids the auditor from participating in tenders for audits of certain companies for two years. This includes all listed companies as well as most of the financial sector.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Wirecard was a scam from the start, says former employee
Former Wirecard head tried in Munich for fraud disgrace that embarrassed Germany
CHRIS BRYANT: The next ‘Big Short’ shows fraud slips by credulous crypto traders
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.