German regulator sanctions EY over Wirecard scandal

Auditor banned from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years

03 April 2023 - 16:20 Joern Poltz
The logo of Ernst & Young is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Berlin — Germany’s accounting watchdog, Apas, on Monday handed Wirecard’s 2016-18 auditor, named in the company’s annual reports as EY, a €500,000 fine and banned it from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years.

EY said it had been informed by APAS that an investigation into the company had been completed, but that it had not been briefed on the details of the decision.

Apas said it had imposed sanctions on Wirecard’s auditing company and five individual auditors, without referring to EY by name. Wirecard’s annual report names EY as the auditor for that period.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4bn, after disclosing a €1.9bn hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

The company, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany’s blue chip DAX index.

Apas PAS found breaches of duty by the auditor in connection with the scandal, it said.

The ban forbids the auditor from participating in tenders for audits of certain companies for two years. This includes all listed companies as well as most of the financial sector.

