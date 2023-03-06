LETTER: SA’s water management needs to be in the hands of professionals

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
In our uncertain times the only guarantee is that the world will keep changing, with change coming at an ever-accelerating rate.
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
After excellent rains for the past three summers due to the first triple-dip La Niña events in 50 years, the dams that supply SA’s central plateau are full. But it is not about how full the dams are but how long they will last. Based on the historic trend of El Niño southern oscillation events and current climate models it is likely the current La Niña event will revert to an El Niño state in future, bringing with it decreased rainfall.
SA is experiencing water outages across the country due to the collapse of various systems. Water delivery infrastructure at municipal level has all but collapsed across the country, and many communities have had to take to the streets and the courts in a desperate endeavour to get the attention of uninterested, unqualified politicians/public servants.
Water expert Anthony Turton warned in a paper delivered at the fourth Brics Academic Forum in New Delhi, India, as far back as 2012 that “the most important risk is derived from the fact that the most developed economy in the entire southern African region — SA — has reached the limit of its readily available water and the dam building era is over”. The issue he was highlighting was that future deficits cannot be met by means of traditional water resource management.
Over the years Prof Turton has highlighted that the future water deficit can be solved through the re-use of water and that desalination of seawater and neutralised acid mine drainage will be important components. With high population growth and demand for water increasing at 3% per annum, demand will soon outstrip supply unless sustainable plans are developed to close the looming water deficit. Current research reveals that only 4% to 5% is currently reused wastewater.
Developing a water reuse and desalination strategy is a multi- billion rand project, but with the fiscus currently under severe pressure the cost of this most important of all projects needs to be urgently funded. Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands development, which was due to deliver an additional 490-million m³ of water per annum from 2015, will not be completed until 2028. The delay was due to a combination of inexperience and attempted state capture resulting in an additional cost of R1bn per year. The cost of Phase 2 has increased from R15.5bn to R32.5bn.
The department of water & sanitation has proved to be grossly incompetent, with a string of inept ministers and nine directors general appointed over a 10-year period. The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts by unsustainable water consumption patterns, increasing water demands, failing infrastructure, unreliable or non-existent water and sanitation services and continued pollution. This is due to poor or nil infrastructure maintenance, with many questionable economic empowerment companies gifted tenders without the necessary technical skills.
The lesson for the country is captured in an excellent article by Mashupye Maserumule, professor of public affairs at Tshwane University of Technology, “SA has a plan to make its public service professional. It’s time to act on it”, published in August: “It is almost 30 years into democracy and SA does not have a professional service. Two key initiatives to build state capacity through professionalisation of the public service are under way. One is the Public Service Act Amendment Act and the other is the draft Public Service Commission Bill, which is yet to be tabled.’
The Public Service Amendment Bill devolves administrative powers to the directors-general who are the heads of government departments. It was the late Ben Turok who said public servants should be employed not deployed, they should have security of tenure and the public service should be independent and not subject to the whims of individual politicians.
The aforementioned bills are long overdue. The ills besetting the country in large measure are due to inept politicians constantly changing directors general and destroying the institutional memory of departments. The president upon his appointment said the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.
It is time for the president to act on it. Incompetence and the meddling of politicians is destroying the functioning of government. Our precious water management needs to be in the hands of professionals.
Neil GardenEdenvale
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA’s water management needs to be in the hands of professionals
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
After excellent rains for the past three summers due to the first triple-dip La Niña events in 50 years, the dams that supply SA’s central plateau are full. But it is not about how full the dams are but how long they will last. Based on the historic trend of El Niño southern oscillation events and current climate models it is likely the current La Niña event will revert to an El Niño state in future, bringing with it decreased rainfall.
SA is experiencing water outages across the country due to the collapse of various systems. Water delivery infrastructure at municipal level has all but collapsed across the country, and many communities have had to take to the streets and the courts in a desperate endeavour to get the attention of uninterested, unqualified politicians/public servants.
Water expert Anthony Turton warned in a paper delivered at the fourth Brics Academic Forum in New Delhi, India, as far back as 2012 that “the most important risk is derived from the fact that the most developed economy in the entire southern African region — SA — has reached the limit of its readily available water and the dam building era is over”. The issue he was highlighting was that future deficits cannot be met by means of traditional water resource management.
Over the years Prof Turton has highlighted that the future water deficit can be solved through the re-use of water and that desalination of seawater and neutralised acid mine drainage will be important components. With high population growth and demand for water increasing at 3% per annum, demand will soon outstrip supply unless sustainable plans are developed to close the looming water deficit. Current research reveals that only 4% to 5% is currently reused wastewater.
Developing a water reuse and desalination strategy is a multi- billion rand project, but with the fiscus currently under severe pressure the cost of this most important of all projects needs to be urgently funded. Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands development, which was due to deliver an additional 490-million m³ of water per annum from 2015, will not be completed until 2028. The delay was due to a combination of inexperience and attempted state capture resulting in an additional cost of R1bn per year. The cost of Phase 2 has increased from R15.5bn to R32.5bn.
The department of water & sanitation has proved to be grossly incompetent, with a string of inept ministers and nine directors general appointed over a 10-year period. The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts by unsustainable water consumption patterns, increasing water demands, failing infrastructure, unreliable or non-existent water and sanitation services and continued pollution. This is due to poor or nil infrastructure maintenance, with many questionable economic empowerment companies gifted tenders without the necessary technical skills.
The lesson for the country is captured in an excellent article by Mashupye Maserumule, professor of public affairs at Tshwane University of Technology, “SA has a plan to make its public service professional. It’s time to act on it”, published in August: “It is almost 30 years into democracy and SA does not have a professional service. Two key initiatives to build state capacity through professionalisation of the public service are under way. One is the Public Service Act Amendment Act and the other is the draft Public Service Commission Bill, which is yet to be tabled.’
The Public Service Amendment Bill devolves administrative powers to the directors-general who are the heads of government departments. It was the late Ben Turok who said public servants should be employed not deployed, they should have security of tenure and the public service should be independent and not subject to the whims of individual politicians.
The aforementioned bills are long overdue. The ills besetting the country in large measure are due to inept politicians constantly changing directors general and destroying the institutional memory of departments. The president upon his appointment said the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.
It is time for the president to act on it. Incompetence and the meddling of politicians is destroying the functioning of government. Our precious water management needs to be in the hands of professionals.
Neil Garden
Edenvale
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Race quotas caused Eskom meltdown
LETTER: Procurement bill ‘too heavy on racialism by tons’
LETTER: Will it be any different this time?
LETTER: Dire situation requires leadership, not collectivism
LETTER: Ramaphosa is not the solution but is now the problem
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.