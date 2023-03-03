LETTER: Ramaphosa is not the solution but is now the problem

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Julius Malema’s statement on Thursday that the president needs to resign is the first logical step
Peter Bruce’s questioning of the president’s ability to lead this country out of this mess is rhetorical and, to be guileless, artificial (“Ramaphosa knows what’s up, but does he have the courage to lead?", March 2). By now Bruce should have some clue that the boat has long left the harbour and President Cyril Ramaphosa has squandered every advantage he was given four years ago to captain the ship in a direction that was expected of him.
Bruce’s faith in this presidency is no secret, and his investment in promoting what is now indisputably a kleptocracy, is perplexing. He should have known that Ramaphosa was part of the Zuma brigade and would have been privy (and complicit) to the unholy enterprise to turn the republic into to an ATM machine for those few who were prepared to take part of this illicit franchise.
SA under the ANC can be described as a lawless state, akin to a more sophisticated version of the West African states that have mastered the art of legitimising criminality through the legal system. Where else in the world do you have fugitives of the likes of the Guptas immune from extradition due to the requesting country doing zilch?
Bruce is ambitious to assume this president will experience a damascene moment. Last week’s greylisting would be ample notice that the powers in the West have now given up on the bandits residing in Pretoria. The sooner Bruce and the other apologists for this presidency come to their senses and realise Ramaphosa is not the solution but now the problem, the sooner we as South Africans can discuss the way forward.
Julius Malema’s statement on Thursday that the president needs to resign is the first logical step.
John Catsicas
Via email
