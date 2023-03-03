Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dire situation requires leadership, not collectivism

03 March 2023 - 16:22
Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga in January 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga in January 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Orange-Fish Tunnel was conceived in the 1960s and completed in 1976 to bring water to the Eastern Cape. Executed with precision and professionalism, and apparently within or not too far from budget, the tunnel is considered one of SA’s most outstanding engineering feats.

And who can disagree? The comparison with the Medupi and Kusile projects could not be more stark. We are left in despair at what could have been.

The ANC got us into the shambles of these contracts with reckless abandon and is now tasked with finding a way out. But, like Einstein’s fish, which will never climb a tree, what is it that the ANC will do differently?

The situation requires leadership, not collectivism. It needs someone to take responsibility, not hide in the collective. The ANC can’t do it. Nor can it repay loans many multiples greater than budget out of rand worth half what they were.

So-called democracy under apartheid followed inevitably by so-called democracy under the ANC, have failed SA. One weeps at what might have been. And trembles at what might still be. 

Barry Hay
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s great unravelling

Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
National
2 days ago

Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?

Its institutional model worked for the 20th century, but its dominance now discourages efficiencies
National
2 days ago

Lightening Eskom’s load

The government will assume R254bn of Eskom’s debt over the next few years — but the move comes with strict conditions, and some are still doubtful ...
Special Reports
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: Kieswetter’s views of Eskom and its ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Malema as deputy president looms ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK SMITH: SA launches four-day work week pilot ...
Opinion
4.
DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DAVID GANT: The coffee is cold and the milk is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s great unravelling

National

Public and private sector are joining forces to solve SA's energy crisis

Companies / Energy

Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.