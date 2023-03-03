LETTER: Dire situation requires leadership, not collectivism

Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital
We are left in despair at what could have been
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor and columnist for Financial Mail
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The decision is a blow to London, where Arm was listed for 18 years until it was bought by SoftBank in 2016
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Figures released earlier this week showed that Japan’s births for 2022 were lower than at any other point since records began in 1899
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
The Orange-Fish Tunnel was conceived in the 1960s and completed in 1976 to bring water to the Eastern Cape. Executed with precision and professionalism, and apparently within or not too far from budget, the tunnel is considered one of SA’s most outstanding engineering feats.
And who can disagree? The comparison with the Medupi and Kusile projects could not be more stark. We are left in despair at what could have been.
The ANC got us into the shambles of these contracts with reckless abandon and is now tasked with finding a way out. But, like Einstein’s fish, which will never climb a tree, what is it that the ANC will do differently?
The situation requires leadership, not collectivism. It needs someone to take responsibility, not hide in the collective. The ANC can’t do it. Nor can it repay loans many multiples greater than budget out of rand worth half what they were.
So-called democracy under apartheid followed inevitably by so-called democracy under the ANC, have failed SA. One weeps at what might have been. And trembles at what might still be.
Barry HayParktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Dire situation requires leadership, not collectivism
The Orange-Fish Tunnel was conceived in the 1960s and completed in 1976 to bring water to the Eastern Cape. Executed with precision and professionalism, and apparently within or not too far from budget, the tunnel is considered one of SA’s most outstanding engineering feats.
And who can disagree? The comparison with the Medupi and Kusile projects could not be more stark. We are left in despair at what could have been.
The ANC got us into the shambles of these contracts with reckless abandon and is now tasked with finding a way out. But, like Einstein’s fish, which will never climb a tree, what is it that the ANC will do differently?
The situation requires leadership, not collectivism. It needs someone to take responsibility, not hide in the collective. The ANC can’t do it. Nor can it repay loans many multiples greater than budget out of rand worth half what they were.
So-called democracy under apartheid followed inevitably by so-called democracy under the ANC, have failed SA. One weeps at what might have been. And trembles at what might still be.
Barry Hay
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s great unravelling
Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?
Lightening Eskom’s load
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s great unravelling
Public and private sector are joining forces to solve SA's energy crisis
Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.