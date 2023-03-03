Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will it be any different this time?

We have become accustomed to exposé after exposé highlighting the blazon corruption of the ANC but are also accustomed to no-one being found guilty and punished

03 March 2023 - 15:09
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s said we have one of the most sophisticated constitutions in the world, guaranteeing people accused of wrongdoing all legal protections lest we convict the innocent.

Not far from here, in a not-as-enlightened country, people suspected of major crimes against the state might find themselves in a dark and terrifying place where they would spill the beans right quick.

This assumes, of course, that the guys at the top are not in on the game. If they are, it gets a lot more complicated.  Former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter’s dossier on criminal cartels at Eskom and Peter Bruce’s follow-on piece, presents us with an existential dilemma (“Ramaphosa knows what’s up, but does he have the courage to lead?", March 2).

The possibility that senior government ministers might be involved might appal many but will surprise few. We have become accustomed to exposé after exposé highlighting the blazon corruption of the ANC but are also accustomed to no-one being found guilty and punished. Will it be any different this time around?  

Bernard Benson

Parklands

