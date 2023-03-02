LETTER: Get policing right to save SA

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
As President Cyril Ramaphosa mulls a cabinet reshuffle the focus is on who he will appoint as electricity minister, but his priority should be who he tasks to be police minister.
It is a travesty that under Bheki Cele crime has been allowed to spike in the way it has. It is simply not enough to respond to high-profile crime scenes with fanfare and spectacle. There must be a genuine, authentic and systemic overhaul of the SA Police Service if the ominous creep of the mafia state and undermining of the rule of law are to be halted.
Since Cele took office he has already spent many millions of rand on accommodation, catering and “entertainment”, in addition to further millions on drones and grabber spy technology that is now sitting in a warehouse as it cannot be used.
I appeal to the president to devolve policing in SA to competent provincial and local governments. The constitution already allows for it. Give Cape Town the budget and let it show SA how a competent police force can and should be run.
Thulani DasaKhayelitsha
