National

Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?

Its institutional model worked for the 20th century, but its dominance now discourages efficiencies

BL Premium
01 March 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

In 2007, after the first failure of government policy to source new generation from independent power producers (IPPs), Eskom hurriedly embarked on constructing two 4,800MW mega coal power stations, Medupi and Kusile, with budgets of about R80bn each.

Medupi was scheduled for completion in 2014 and Kusile 2015. Sixteen years and more than R300bn later, after being born in corruption and a subsequent accumulation of human and mechanical error, Kusile is struggling to spew out a single megawatt. Medupi is performing somewhat better but has been no stranger to breakdowns and delays...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.